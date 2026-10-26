Harry Kane is the Ballon d'Or winner for 2026. The Bayern Munich and England striker collected the award at a ceremony in London on Monday, capping an exceptional season in which he shone both as a scorer and as the heartbeat of a trophy-winning side.

The England captain fired Bayern to the Bundesliga, the German Cup and the German Super Cup, and he beat Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal to the prize.

His attacking numbers in 2025-2026 were staggering. Kane scored 61 goals and laid on 7 assists in 51 matches for Bayern, a return built on relentless finishing and sheer consistency in front of goal.

For England, he netted 6 goals and provided one decisive assist in 7 matches at the 2026 World Cup. Those goals drove the Three Lions to a third-place finish and left him among the tournament's leading scorers, proof of his ability to lead the line for his country.

Individual brilliance and collective silverware in the same campaign cement his place among the finest strikers on the planet.

Kane also becomes the first Englishman to lift the award since 2001, when Michael Owen claimed it as a Liverpool and Real Madrid striker. He is the fifth Englishman to win it overall, after Stanley Matthews (1956), Bobby Charlton (1966) and Kevin Keegan (1978 and 1979).