Giorgos Donis has made a fresh call in the Saudi Arabia camp in Jeddah. The Green Falcons boss has settled on the goalkeeper who will come in to cover for the absent Nawaf Al-Aqidi, another step in his preparations for the rest of Gulf Cup 27.

Al-Aqidi picked up an injury on the night of the 1-0 win over Kuwait in the tournament's opening round. He left the pitch for Mohammed Al-Owais, and the medical staff then set about assessing his condition and whether he could carry on with the national team.

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Donis has called up goalkeeper Abdulquddus Attiah to the Jeddah camp, handing his staff another option for the period ahead after the developments in the goalkeeping department following Al-Aqidi's injury.

The timing matters. The technical staff want a full squad and cover in every position, and with the tournament rolling on and the fixtures piling up, the team needs a ready replacement should Al-Aqidi fail to return.

Attiah is expected to start training once he joins up, clearing the way to complete his registration under tournament rules and become one of the options Donis can turn to in the coming matches.

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Preparations roll on as the Green Falcons look to see out Gulf Cup 27, all while they wait on Al-Aqidi's final verdict. Attiah's arrival gives the staff an extra solution for any new twist in the goalkeeping position.

https://x.com/SaudiNT/status/2103104521777889317?s=20