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FBL-KUWAIT-SAUDI-SUPER CUPAFP
Translated by

Officially: dates set for the 2026 Saudi Super Cup matches

Saudi Super Cup
Al Nassr FC
Al Ahli
Al Qadsiah
Al Kholood
Saudi Arabia

Who will be crowned champion?

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation has confirmed the dates for this year's domestic Super Cup, with all matches set for Kuwait at the end of December.

Wednesday's draw threw up a blockbuster semi-final between Al-Ahli and Al-Qadsiah. Al-Nassr face Al-Khaleej in the other tie.

An image posted by the tournament's official account on "X" confirmed Al-Ahli against Al-Qadsiah will kick off on 19 December at 8pm Mecca time.

Al-Nassr and Al-Khaleej follow a day later on 20 December, also at 8pm Mecca time.

Both winners then meet in the final on 23 December, again at 8pm Mecca time.

Al-Ahli go into it as holders. They beat Al-Nassr on penalties in last season's final after a 2-2 draw at the end of normal and extra time.

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