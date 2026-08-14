"Said El Mala is not a Borussia Dortmund player and will not become one this summer either. In recent days, we have held open talks with those responsible at 1. FC Cologne, but they rejected our latest offer. Borussia Dortmund will not submit another offer and will not pursue a transfer for the player any further," said Ricken.

Meanwhile, managing director Carsten Cramer told Bild: "Together, we made a conscious decision not to submit another offer. From our point of view, we made a very valuable offer. For all our sporting ambitions, it is important to us that economic common sense is not left by the wayside."

Talks between Dortmund and Cologne had dragged on for weeks. According to media reports, Borussia Dortmund had already seen several offers fail, while the Rhineland club are said to have been holding firm on their €50 million asking price.

Back in July 2025, El Mala signed a new deal until 30 June 2030 without a release clause. The winger made an instant impact in Cologne. In his debut Bundesliga season, the attacking player delivered 13 goals and five assists.

Ricken confirms: Borussia Dortmund pull out of El Mala pursuit

Earlier, FC managing director Thomas Kessler said: "Said has a long-term contract and we have no reason to let the player go," but added: "We have also said that if something comes in that is in that range for 1. FC Cologne and that we want to talk about, then we will do so."

For months, rumours over El Mala's future have continued to swirl. According to media reports, the 19-year-old had already turned down an offer from Brentford FC of the English Premier League after former Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann left him out of the World Cup squad despite his strong season.