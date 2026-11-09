The Saudi Pro League have confirmed the updated calendar for the Roshn Saudi League, setting out the fixtures from the thirteenth to the twenty-first rounds between 26 November 2026 and 30 January 2027. They also confirmed dates for several postponed matches that fans have been waiting on.

A string of blockbuster fixtures now have firm dates. Leading the list are the Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr clásico, Al-Hilal versus Al-Riyadh and Al-Ittihad versus Al-Shabab, plus the Jeddah derby between Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli and the Al-Hilal versus Al-Nassr showdown on 1 January.

Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr clásico: the date is 20 November

Postponed from the ninth round, the Al-Ahli versus Al-Nassr clash will now be played on Friday 20 November. Fans have just 12 days to wait for one of the season's standout fixtures, a meeting that carries real weight for two sides chasing the top positions.

Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli: the Jeddah derby draws near

Saudi football is bracing for the Jeddah derby between Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli, 32 days away under the new schedule. This is a fixture steeped in history, and the result could shape the direction of both clubs' seasons.

Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad face two tests in December

Monday 21 December is the date for Al-Riyadh versus Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad versus Al-Shabab, both held over from the ninth round. All four sides return to action under the amended calendar at a point in the campaign when every point counts.

Riyadh derby: Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr on 1 January

The Al-Hilal versus Al-Nassr showdown, part of the seventeenth round, lands on Friday 1 January 2027 at Al-Awwal Park. The two rivals will ring in the new year with another heavyweight meeting, one of the biggest dates of the second half of the season.

Rounds 13 to 21 are now locked in, along with the postponed matches. The picture is clear from late November through the end of January, with a cluster of fixtures that could swing the battle for the lead and the places at the top.