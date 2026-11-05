Barcelona confirmed on Thursday that Brazilian captain Raphinha has signed a new deal keeping him at the Camp Nou until 2030. Both parties agreed to extend their relationship, settling the future of one of the club's most important attacking players.

The club broke the news on their official account on X, posting a video of Raphinha alongside president Joan Laporta as they revealed the Brazilian would stay in the Blaugrana shirt for several more seasons.

His extension follows a run of outstanding displays for Barcelona. Raphinha has become central to Hansi Flick's plans, thanks to his knack for making the difference and finding the net, and he leads the dressing room as club captain.

The Brazilian is in sparkling goalscoring form during the 2026-2027 campaign. He has netted 19 times so far, 15 in La Liga and four in the Champions League, taking his total in a Barcelona shirt to 94 goals in 190 matches.

Next matches ATM LaLiga 15:00 BAR Watch

Raphinha's rise has proved his growing worth to the side. He endured a tough start after arriving in the summer of 2022, but his determination and relentless work saw him gradually force his way in and become one of the team's leaders. He is now in his fifth season with the Catalan club.

This renewal locks down one of Barcelona's brightest stars for the years ahead. It signals the board's faith in Raphinha and their intent to keep the spine of the team intact as they chase domestic and continental honours.