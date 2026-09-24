Officially: Alaba begins a new chapter after Real Madrid

Udinese have completed the free-transfer signing of Austrian defender David Alaba, the Italian club confirmed on Thursday, ending his five-season spell at Real Madrid.

The 34-year-old has put pen to paper on a one-year deal, opening a fresh chapter in Serie A after years spent among Europe's biggest clubs.

Udinese said in the statement announcing the deal: "A player of exceptional technical quality, leadership character and tactical versatility, Alaba arrives in Udine after an illustrious career at the very top of world football."

11 titles with Real Madrid

Alaba arrived at Real Madrid from Bayern Munich in 2021. He went on to make 132 appearances for the Spanish giants, scoring five goals and lifting 11 trophies.

Those titles included two Champions Leagues, two Club World Cups and two UEFA Super Cups, along with two La Liga crowns, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup twice.

Few images capture his Madrid days better than the moment he balanced a chair on his head after the second-leg win over Manchester City in the 2022 Champions League semi-final. It became one of the defining pictures of that famous comeback run.

Udinese leaned into the memory before making things official. On Wednesday, the club posted a picture of a folding chair sitting in the middle of a pitch, a clear nod to Alaba's celebration.

An illustrious career with Bayern Munich

His journey started in the Austria Vienna academy before a move to Bayern Munich at the age of 16.

With the Bavarian side, the defender won the Champions League twice, the Club World Cup twice and the UEFA Super Cup twice, plus 10 Bundesliga titles and a host of other honours.

On the international stage, Alaba has represented Austria since he was 17 and racked up more than 100 caps.

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Alaba: I want to keep winning

The defender made no secret of his appetite for the new challenge, insisting his hunger for silverware remains as fierce as ever despite all he has already achieved.

He said in comments published by Udinese: "I have lived through many experiences and won a great deal throughout my career, but there is one thing that has not changed: I want to keep winning."

He added: "I want to keep competing, and I want to achieve something special once again. This is the mentality I bring with me to Udine."

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