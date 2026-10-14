Real Madrid have been dealt a heavy blow ahead of their eagerly awaited meeting with Barcelona. The Competitions Committee have handed Brazilian Vinicius Junior a four-match suspension following his sending-off against Villarreal, ruling him out of the Clasico scheduled for 25 October at the "Spotify Camp Nou".

The committee issued its disciplinary decisions on the eighth round of the Spanish league on Wednesday evening, confirming the expected punishment for the Real Madrid winger. He was sent off against Villarreal for pulling the hair of defender Saliba, according to the referee's match report.

Vinicius will now sit out matches against Sevilla, Racing and Valencia, plus the far more important trip to Barcelona. It wrecks the calculations of coach Jose Mourinho, who must find a suitable alternative to cover for the Brazilian.

Details of Vinicius' punishment

According to the Spanish newspaper "Sport", the Competitions Committee broke the sanction down into two parts: two matches for violent conduct away from play, in an incident where neither player was competing for the ball, and two more for protesting against the referee.

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Referee Isidro Diaz de Mera noted in his report that Vinicius was sent off for "pulling an opponent's hair while play was ongoing, with no contest between them for the ball".

His report went further. The player kept protesting loudly after the red card and moved towards the referee in a manner described as aggressive, forcing his team-mates to step in and pull him away. The referee could not identify any specific words uttered by the player.

Real Madrid move to reduce the punishment

Real Madrid intend to lodge an appeal, hoping to shave matches off the ban, though nothing suggests the punishment could be wiped out entirely.

The Spanish club are also planning to contest the yellow card Ibrahima Konate picked up against Villarreal. His tally has reached four this season, one booking away from a suspension. Another card against Sevilla would cost him the Clasico too.

Vinicius going through a difficult period

The punishment lands at a thin moment for Vinicius, who was left on the substitutes' bench against Villarreal as Mourinho handed the opportunity to Yan Diomande instead.

Form has deserted the Brazilian winger of late. One goal and three assists in nine matches this season is nowhere near his standing within the Spanish side, especially given the levels Barcelona's stars are producing under Hansi Flick.