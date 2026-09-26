Kylian Mbappé will play no further part in the current international break with France, after the Real Madrid forward injured his left knee during last night's match against Turkey.

The France national team confirmed in an official statement that examinations had revealed a tendon injury. The captain will now leave the camp and head back to Madrid, where he will continue his treatment and rehabilitation programme.

His absence rules him out of the two upcoming matches against Belgium, as well as the fixture against Italy, in the games that remain during this break.

Zidane will not call up a replacement for Mbappé

France must now finish the break without their captain, and Zinedine Zidane has decided against calling up a fresh face to fill the gap.

The French Football Federation confirmed the squad will carry on with its current number of players, with the delegation set to travel to Brussels today to prepare for that meeting with Belgium.

Losing Mbappé is a heavy blow for Zidane in his very first gathering at the helm of the France technical staff. The forward had scored the only goal in the win over Turkey, the very match in which he picked up the injury.