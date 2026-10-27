Official statement from Mbappé commenting on the China crisis

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé has issued an official apology over his controversial comments about a satirical image of the Chinese leader.

China's official broadcaster CCTV had pulled its coverage of Spanish league football, along with any match featuring Mbappé, in response to the remarks.

Mbappé said in his statement: "During a recent interview with me, I commented on an image of myself, but my comment was not appropriate, and I now realise that it hurt the feelings of many people in China and in Chinese communities around the world."

He added: "I apologise to everyone whom my words upset, as that was never my intention at all. I hold deep respect for the Chinese people and their history, and I express my sincere regret."

Javier Tebas, the president of the Spanish league association, also apologised to the Chinese people on the association's behalf following Mbappé's comments.

The league chief voiced his regret for the upset and offence the player's words had caused, insisting the association is working with its Chinese partners to resolve the crisis.

Tebas said, in a message posted on his account on the platform X: "We are aware of the harm this matter has caused, and I would like, on behalf of the Spanish league association, to offer our sincere apology to the Chinese people."

He warned of the fallout the incident could have for Spanish football as a whole, explaining: "We cannot allow an individual act to tarnish this relationship or harm more than 20 clubs that take part in our professional competitions, as well as millions of Chinese fans."