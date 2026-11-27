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Press reports have revealed the truth behind a proposed swap deal that would take a Newcastle United striker to Saudi side Al-Ahli to make up for the departure of their English striker Ivan Toney in the coming period.

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Reports had claimed the English club offered Al-Ahli the chance to sign German striker Nick Woltemade, currently on loan at Juventus, in a swap deal that would take Ivan Toney to the Magpies.

Woltemade's agent, Danny Bachmann, has flatly denied the story. In comments to Saudi channel Al Arabiya on its official website, he dismissed the reports as "nonsense".

He didn't mince his words: "This is nonsense. We are focused on Juventus, and at this stage of his career Woltemade will only play in Europe's top leagues."

Woltemade is spending this season at Juventus on a one-season loan from Newcastle, agreed in the last summer transfer window. Once it ends, he'll return to St James' Park.

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Since joining the Bianconeri, the German striker has made 17 appearances, scoring five goals and providing four assists.

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Juve moved for the 24-year-old after he failed to establish himself at Newcastle United last season, following his £69 million switch from German side Stuttgart.

Woltemade never filled the void left by Swedish striker Alexander Isak's departure to Liverpool. He managed 11 goals and five assists in 51 appearances for the English club.

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Toney has been linked with several Premier League clubs recently , most notably Newcastle United, whose German coach Matthias Jaissle managed him for two years at Al-Ahli.

The 30-year-old has also been linked with Manchester United, who are hunting for a new forward. The picture has clouded, though, since Argentine Mauricio Pochettino replaced Englishman Michael Carrick as head coach.

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Crystal Palace are the latest club to show interest in the English striker, with a new forward high on their shopping list.

Palace's interest coincides with Danish coach Thomas Frank taking charge of the London club in place of French coach Pierre Sage.

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Frank knows Toney well. He coached him at Brentford for four full years, between 2020 and 2024, before the English striker joined Al-Ahli in the summer of 2024.

Toney himself is open to a Premier League return, not least because he wants to nail down a permanent place in the England squad under German coach Thomas Tuchel.