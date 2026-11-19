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Real Madrid officially announced on Thursday the contract extension of their French midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni, a move that reflects the club's determination to keep the player and his important role in the team's project over the coming years.

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Real Madrid have agreed a six-season extension with Tchouaméni that keeps him at the club until 30 June 2032, according to the club's official website.

Since arriving from French side Monaco in 2022, Tchouaméni has become one of the key figures in Real Madrid's midfield. He's nailed down a place in the starting line-up, and the club have now moved to secure his long-term future.

The French midfielder has made 205 appearances for Real Madrid over five seasons, winning eight trophies along the way.

His haul includes one Champions League, two Club World Cups, two UEFA Super Cups, one La Liga title and one Copa del Rey, as well as the Spanish Super Cup.

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Under new Portuguese coach José Mourinho, he has played 10 matches in all competitions this season, providing one assist.

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At international level, Tchouaméni has 50 caps for France and won the UEFA Nations League with them in 2021.

He also featured at last summer's World Cup, playing four matches as France finished fourth.

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Injury kept him out of the France squad for the latest international break, and he missed the Nations League matches against Italy and Turkey .

France left him out after he picked up an injury in the pubic area. It stopped him completing the camp and sent him back to Real Madrid.

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Without him, France still finished the group stage top of Group A on 13 points. After a 3-1 defeat by Italy, they bounced back to beat Turkey 2-1.

Madrid return to La Liga action against Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabéu next Saturday. Supporters are eager to see the team back after the break, particularly given the impressive performances and results they produced between the first and second international breaks.

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They sit second in the table on 30 points, three behind leaders Barcelona.

After hosting Celta Vigo in La Liga on Saturday, Madrid welcome Dutch side PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League.

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Their European record is perfect. Four wins from four leave them second on 12 points, behind leaders and holders Paris Saint-Germain only on goal difference.