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Real Madrid have sent a clear message about the future of their goalkeeping position after settling the case of one of their most important pillars in recent years, reaching an agreement with Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to extend his contract. The move reflects the club's determination to keep the services of one of their leading stars, despite his advancing age and the weight of competition at the highest level.

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The Spanish giants have officially agreed a contract extension with Courtois that keeps the Belgian goalkeeper at the club until 30 June 2028. He'll continue his career at the Santiago Bernabéu, where he has become one of the key figures behind Real Madrid's success in recent years.

Courtois has been central to the side since arriving in 2018. His exceptional performances and decisive saves in the biggest matches have won him the trust of the fans and the coaching staff alike.

In that time, the Belgian has made 348 appearances in all competitions and helped the club to 14 trophies, becoming one of the defining figures of their modern era.

The haul includes two Champions League titles, three Club World Cups and two UEFA Super Cups, along with three La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey and three Spanish Super Cups.

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Those trophies are more than numbers on his record. He left his mark on many of them, producing decisive displays at defining moments, particularly on the big European nights.

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An exceptional individual record

His personal honours list is just as impressive, packed with awards that underline his standing among the world's best goalkeepers.

He won the "Golden Glove" award for the best goalkeeper at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and picked up FIFA's "The Best" award for the best goalkeeper in the same year.

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The "Yashin" award followed in 2022, adding to the "Zamora" award he had won in 2014. He was also named in the "FIFA World 11" in both 2022 and 2023.

His standout night came in the 2022 Champions League final in Paris. Named man of the match after an exceptional performance against Liverpool, he played a direct part in Real Madrid winning their 14th title in the competition.

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For Belgium, Courtois has won 115 caps, cementing his status as one of the finest goalkeepers in the history of Belgian football.

The extension to the summer of 2028 secures one of Real Madrid's most important players and ends speculation about his future. The club are banking on a goalkeeper who has repeatedly proved he can make the difference on the biggest occasions.