Official: Manchester United have sacked Carrick. Pochettino is one step away from the Red Devils dugout

Manchester United have sacked Michael Carrick. Born in 1981, the former Red Devils player spent 2006 to 2018 at the club and had been in charge since 26 January 2026. Fabrizio Romano reported the news earlier in the morning before the club confirmed it in an official announcement. Carrick led United to Champions League qualification last season, but he has overseen a poor start to 2026-27: after 10 Premier League matches, Manchester United are third from bottom with 8 points.

Pochettino on his way

In recent hours, Mauricio Pochettino has emerged as an increasingly likely replacement for Carrick. He currently coaches the United States national team and has previously managed Espanyol, Southampton, Tottenham, Paris Saint Germain and Chelsea.

Manchester United have reached a verbal agreement in principle with Pochettino to become their new first-team manager. Talks are under way with the US federation over a $10 million release clause.