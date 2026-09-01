Liverpool wrapped up a new signing on Tuesday, just hours before the summer transfer window slammed shut.

An official statement from the club confirmed a deal to sign goalkeeper Luka Broegmans from Belgian side Genk.

Genk.

The 18-year-old put pen to paper on a long-term contract at the AXA Training Centre.

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He will now head back to Genk, staying with the Belgian top-flight club for the whole of the 2026-2027 season.

Broegmans made 32 appearances for Genk's second team before breaking into the first team and making his debut in April 2026.

He held onto his place for the rest of the campaign, adding 10 more games in the Belgian league.

The goalkeeper has carried that form into the new season, featuring in all four matches so far.

He captained Belgium at both the Under-17 European Championship and the Under-17 World Cup in 2025, and now wears the armband for his country's Under-19 side.

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According to the British Broadcasting Corporation "BBC", the deal is worth 30 million pounds sterling including add-ons. He will spend this season on loan at Genk before moving to Anfield ahead of the start of the 2027-2028 season.







