Official investigation into alleged malpractice by FC Barcelona

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) have opened a disciplinary investigation into Barcelona over the much-discussed attempts to sign Julián Álvarez from Atlético Madrid. The Madrid club lodged an official complaint at the end of June because, according to them, Barcelona made unauthorised contact with the Argentine striker, who remains under contract until mid-2030.

The case is being handled through an extraordinary disciplinary procedure, with both Barcelona and Atlético Madrid set to respond to the allegations in writing before the federation reaches a final verdict.

At the heart of Atlético's complaint are alleged talks between Barcelona and Álvarez's camp while the striker remains tied to a long-term deal at the Estadio Metropolitano. Under Spanish regulations, a club may only formally approach a player who is already under contract if his current employer has granted permission. Atlético claim Barcelona broke those rules.

Barcelona have made no secret of their push to sign Álvarez. Earlier this month, club president Joan Laporta admitted that the Catalans had submitted an official bid to Atlético. The Madrid club rejected that proposal outright and have repeatedly made it clear that the 26-year-old forward is not for sale this summer.

For now, Barcelona see the opening of the investigation as a routine step in the process and expect to present their version of events. Atlético will also expand on their position, after which the federation's competent bodies will examine the case.

Elsewhere, Álvarez remains Barcelona's top priority in the search for a new striker. Negotiations are completely deadlocked because of Atlético's unyielding stance, with the club showing no willingness at all to discuss a transfer. Earlier, Spanish media reported that Atlético also brushed aside a €150 million bid from Real Madrid.

At the World Cup with Argentina, Álvarez indicated that he is open to a new challenge away from the Metropolitano. Whether that leads to a departure this summer is another matter. His release clause stands at €500 million, and Atlético are unwilling to cooperate on a transfer for anything less.

Next up for Álvarez is Atlético Madrid's first training session after his holiday on 10 August.