Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Inter have announced a new social project called "Fondazione Inter".

The club's historic partnership with Inter Campus continues. It began in 1997, when Massimo Moratti (pictured) was president.

The official statement: FC Internazionale Milano are pleased to announce that, after months of strategic planning, Fondazione Inter will begin operations in the coming weeks.

The project builds on years of Inter's work on social responsibility, sustainability and support for the local area. It aims to safeguard and promote the human, cultural and ethical legacy the Club have built over more than a century, and share it with the wider community.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Foundation will turn Inter's ability to inspire, engage and mobilise into concrete opportunities for people and communities. Its programmes and initiatives will foster personal growth and social participation, creating pathways to positive, lasting change with particular attention to younger generations.

Related Topics

The new organisation will share Inter's network of relationships, expertise and ability to engage people with the Third Sector, institutions and organisations working in the social sphere. It aims to support and amplify the work they do every day for people and communities.

Through the Foundation, the Club will develop targeted projects and initiatives that foster empowerment, opportunities for growth and support activities, with particular attention to sport as a powerful tool for democracy. The Club will also put down firm roots in Milan. The city where Inter were founded and grew is the natural starting point for these activities. The Club sees its connection with the local area as a fundamental part of its identity.

Advertisement

Those roots will allow the Foundation's work to extend gradually beyond national borders, spreading the values of openness, solidarity and care for people that have always characterised Inter around the world.

The historic partnership with Inter Campus, active since 1997, will remain a fundamental part of the Club's philanthropic strategy. FC Internazionale Milano will continue to support its development and activities, enabling the programme to carry the Club's identity, values and symbols around the world. Inter will continue their social and international cooperation work through flexible, long-term initiatives dedicated to local communities.

Advertisement

Alongside its work on the ground, the Foundation aims to provide a space for dialogue and reflection on the most significant social issues, bringing together different areas of expertise, experiences and perspectives. By involving people from science, academia, culture and institutions, it will help promote a culture of participation, responsibility and shared growth.

Over time, the Foundation will develop initiatives and projects that respond to communities' needs and changes in society, while staying true to the values that have always distinguished Inter.