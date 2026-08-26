Official Egyptian celebration of the historic partnership with Barcelona

An Egyptian airline has signed a partnership agreement with Spain's Barcelona, becoming the "exclusive official air carrier" of the men's first football team, the basketball team and the handball team until the end of the 2028-2029 season.

The Egyptian Council of Ministers announced the deal on its official Facebook page. It includes the company's logo appearing on the shirt of Barcelona's handball team.

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The statement described the agreement as "an unprecedented achievement in the company's history", calling Barcelona one of the most prestigious sports clubs in the world.

It continued: "This agreement forms part of the airline's plan to expand its fleet and its network of international routes, and it is proof of the company's commitment to continuing to improve its services".

Barça count the 18-year-old Egyptian international forward Hamza Abdelkarim among their ranks.

The Catalan side recently beat Egypt's Al Ahly 2-1 in the Joan Gamper Trophy, their final friendly before the new season. Barça then began that campaign with a crushing 5-0 win over Elche last Sunday, in the second round of La Liga.

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