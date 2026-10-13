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LiveTickets
FBL-ESP-LIGA-ATLETICO MADRID-REAL MADRIDAFP
Hussein Hamdy
Translated by

Official call-up: Mourinho rallies Real Madrid's weapons against Roma

J. Mourinho
Real Madrid
Roma
Champions League
Portugal
Spain
Italy

A major clash in the Champions League

Jose Mourinho, the Real Madrid coach, has named his squad for tomorrow's meeting with Roma, Wednesday, in the second round of the first stage of the Champions League.

Injuries have cost him three men. Eder Militao, Rodrygo Goes and Raul Asencio all miss out.

Real Madrid opened their European campaign by beating Inter Milan 2-1.


The full Real Madrid squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin, Sergio Mestre.

Defenders: Huijsen, Arnold, Konate, Cucurella, Carreras, Rudiger, Dumfries.

Midfielders: Bellingham, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni, Arda Guler, Bernardo Silva, Thiago.

Forwards: Vinicius Junior, Endrick, Mbappe, Espi, Brahim Diaz, Yan Diomande.


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