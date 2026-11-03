The Asian Football Confederation confirmed today, Tuesday, that it has rescheduled the 2027 AFC Asian Cup finals. Saudi Arabia will now host the tournament from 23 December 2027 to 21 January 2028, rather than its original slot between 7 January and 5 February 2027.

The AFC said, in a statement on its official website: "Following extensive discussions and close consultations with the Local Organising Committee of the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, the Asian Football Confederation has confirmed that the upcoming edition of the continent's crown jewel of tournaments, originally scheduled to be held during the period from 7 January to 5 February 2027, will now take place during the period from 23 December 2027 to 21 January 2028."

It added: "The AFC Asian Cup Organising Committee has approved the rescheduling of the premier tournament for national teams, in light of the current circumstances and developments the region is witnessing, and the potential considerations relating to travel arrangements and logistical aspects that may arise from them. The new dates for the tournament will be submitted to FIFA in order to obtain approval."

The statement continued: "This decision comes as a result of the unusual circumstances that prevent the organisation and staging of the tournament according to the original timeline, which has made its postponement necessary in order to serve the interests of all participating teams, officials, fans and all relevant parties."

It went on: "The Asian Football Confederation commends the commitment of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation and the Local Organising Committee to delivering a world-class tournament for the continent's players and fans."

Looking ahead, the AFC stated: "The AFC will continue to work closely with the Local Organising Committee, the participating member national associations, its esteemed sponsors, its broadcast partners and commercial partners, and all parties concerned, in order to organise an exceptional tournament befitting the status of Asia's most prestigious men's national team competition, and the operational excellence associated with it, while keeping the impact of the postponement to the lowest possible level."

It concluded: "Further updates will be announced through the official channels of the Asian Football Confederation."