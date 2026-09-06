Martin Odegaard has warned his Arsenal team-mates to brace for a physical battle when they host Chelsea on Sunday in the third round of the Premier League.

Both clubs have made a perfect start to the new season, and their unblemished records go on the line at the Emirates Stadium today.

Arsenal have picked up where they left off last season, leaning on their defensive qualities to beat Coventry City and Aston Villa with back-to-back clean sheets.

Chelsea, by contrast, have looked shaky at the back. They have already shipped five goals, rescued in large part by an impressive attacking line.

Ahead of the first big clash of the campaign, Odegaard said: "We have been preparing to face Chelsea all week, so obviously we have been watching them a little more closely."

The captain added, as quoted by the English newspaper "Metro": "I think they have put on a great attacking display so far, playing good attacking football. They have some really special players, and they made more signings this summer."

He continued: "They have the ability to create problems in any situation, so this will be a big test for us and a strong match that we are really looking forward to."

Building on that theme, he said: "It is a big match at the start of the season. They have started well, and we have started well, it is a derby, so of course it is a huge match."

He pointed out: "We want to secure the win to continue the run, keep building, and we see this as a good opportunity for us to show our quality again and stay at the top."

Odegaard concluded: "If we put in the performance we want, then it will not matter much what the other teams do, but of course we will watch and analyse them."

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