Barcelona do not rely solely on numbers and statistics when choosing their new signings. Instead, they use a mixture of data analysis, live scouting and instinct, alongside a study of the player's personality and social environment, according to Joao Amaral, head of talent scouting at the Catalan club.

Amaral told the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" that leaning too heavily on data can bury the important details. Watching players live, he stressed, uncovers tactical and behavioural traits that never show up clearly on video.

Finding the famous names isn't the hard part, he pointed out. The real challenge is spotting talents who fit the team's needs and style of play, which is why he wants his scouts writing down every observation the moment they detect signs of exceptional ability.

The recruitment process, according to Amaral, begins by determining the technical needs in coordination between Deco, the sporting director, and the coach Hansi Flick. From there, the data analysis department sets out indicators specific to each position to filter the candidates before putting them through advanced stages of scouting and comparison with the coaching staff's requirements.

Gone, too, is the old numerical rating system from zero to ten. Amaral revealed Barcelona scrapped it because of its subjective nature, replacing it with descriptive reports covering the physical, technical and tactical aspects, along with a summary of the player's performance during the match. Travelling and watching players live, he stressed, remain two essential elements in the scouts' working methodology.

Nor does the evaluation stop at the edge of the pitch. The club makes a point of getting to know the player's personality, his family and his social circle, using direct conversations and social media to understand how well he might adapt to the team and the city, and how far his psychological traits match the club's requirements.

Amaral cited the experience of the Brazilian forward Vitor Roque, who joined Barcelona before his arrival at the club. His characteristics suited the team's style, Amaral said. The timing of his transfer was one of the most prominent challenges.

Arriving during the winter transfer window, in the middle of the season, placed Roque under immediate pressure to prove his abilities and provide the expected contribution, all while the expectations linked to the value of the deal hung over him.

He concluded by stressing the importance of drawing lessons from previous experiences, saying: "If we do not learn from our mistakes, we will not develop", in reference to the need to benefit from Roque's experience when taking future decisions within Barcelona.



