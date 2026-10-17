Real Madrid host Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday in La Liga, looking to extend their historic dominance over the Andalusians.

Two new records are within reach for Los Blancos in this ninth-round fixture, both of them tied to their meetings with Sevilla in the competition.

Opta's numbers tell the story. Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last 15 La Liga matches against Sevilla, 13 wins and two draws, which leaves them one game away from their longest ever unbeaten run against the Andalusians in the competition.

Goals offer a second milestone. Madrid have scored in each of the last 15 consecutive league meetings between the two sides, racking up 29 in total, and another on Sunday would set a fresh record.

Next matches RMA LaLiga 15:00 SEV

Everything, then, comes down to the number 16. Stretch the unbeaten run, keep the scoring streak alive, and the Royal Club tighten their grip on a fixture they already own.

Madrid sit fourth with 18 points after eight rounds. Sevilla are fifth on 14.