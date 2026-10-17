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Sevilla FC v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Loai Mohamed
Translated by

Number 16 gives Real Madrid two record runs against Sevilla

Real Madrid vs Sevilla
Real Madrid
Sevilla
LaLiga
Spain

A crushing dominance for Real Madrid in meetings with the Andalusian side

Real Madrid host Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday in La Liga, looking to extend their historic dominance over the Andalusians.

Two new records are within reach for Los Blancos in this ninth-round fixture, both of them tied to their meetings with Sevilla in the competition.

Opta's numbers tell the story. Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last 15 La Liga matches against Sevilla, 13 wins and two draws, which leaves them one game away from their longest ever unbeaten run against the Andalusians in the competition.

Goals offer a second milestone. Madrid have scored in each of the last 15 consecutive league meetings between the two sides, racking up 29 in total, and another on Sunday would set a fresh record.

Everything, then, comes down to the number 16. Stretch the unbeaten run, keep the scoring streak alive, and the Royal Club tighten their grip on a fixture they already own.

Madrid sit fourth with 18 points after eight rounds. Sevilla are fifth on 14.

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
8800347+2724
W
W
W
W
W
2
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
8611188+1019
W
W
W
W
L
3
Real BetisReal BetisBET
8611149+519
W
D
W
W
W
4
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
8602198+1118
W
L
W
W
L
5
SevillaSevillaSEV
84221312+114
D
L
W
W
D
6
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
84131215-313
W
W
L
W
D
7
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
8323128+411
L
D
L
L
W
8
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
92521312+111
D
L
D
L
D
9
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
815286+28
D
W
D
D
D
10
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
622276+18
D
D
W
W
L
11
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
8224131308
L
W
W
L
L
12
EspanyolEspanyolESP
8224111108
D
L
L
W
D
13
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
72231116-58
D
W
L
W
L
14
GetafeGetafeGET
8224410-68
L
W
L
D
D
15
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
82241323-108
D
L
L
W
L
16
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
8224818-108
L
D
L
L
L
17
LevanteLevanteLEV
81431216-47
D
D
L
L
D
18
ElcheElcheELC
81341117-66
D
W
L
D
L
19
ValenciaValenciaVAL
8125615-95
D
L
W
L
L
20
MalagaMalagaMAL
8044413-94
D
L
L
D
D
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