How to watch today’s Denver Nuggets vs Sacramento Kings NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Denver Nuggets will square off against the Sacramento Kings to open the exciting NBA game on November 22, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT.

The Nuggets are 10-2 in conference competition, dominating the Western Conference in scoring, averaging 123.8 points per game and shooting an amazing 50.8% from the field. Sacramento, on the other hand, has had difficulty against Western Conference teams, going just 2-11 and having a 0-9 record in games settled by double digits.

Denver generally makes 12.1 three-pointers per game, which is 1.5 fewer as opposed to Sacramento's average of 13.6. The Kings average 111.0 points per game, which is 1.8 points less than the Nuggets' average of 112.8.

The teams will face off for the third time this season. On November 12, Denver won the most recent game 122-108 due to a 35-point effort from Nikola Jokic.

Denver Nuggets vs Sacramento Kings: Date and tip-off time

The Denver Nuggets will face the Sacramento Kings in an electrifying NBA game on November 22, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Date November 22, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Ball Arena Location Denver, Colorado

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Sacramento Kings on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Denver Nuggets and the Sacramento Kings live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Denver Nuggets team news

Nikola Jokic averages 29.5 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 11.0 assists per game.

Jamal Murray has been averaging 26.0 points and 2.0 rebounds a game on 62.5% shooting over his previous ten games.

Denver Nuggets injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, Julian Strawther Back injury Day-to-Day SG, Christian Braun Ankle injury Out

Sacramento Kings team news

Zach LaVine has been averaging 26.0 points and 2.0 rebounds over his previous ten games.

Dennis Schroder is producing 12.3 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.

Sacramento Kings injuries

Player Injury Injury Status C, Domantas Sabonis Knee injury Out

Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings head-to-head record

The Nuggets have dominated their recent head-to-head encounters with the Kings, winning each of the previous five games while continuously scoring a lot of points. Denver has scored more than 116 points in every game, preventing Sacramento from catching up with their effective shooting and solid late-game performance.

The Kings have occasionally been competitive, particularly in the close games in November, but they have found it difficult to contain the Nuggets' talents when it counts most. The Nuggets seem well-positioned to continue their winning streak in this game unless Sacramento can bolster its defense and figure out a way to throw off Denver's flow.

Date Results Nov 12, 2025 Nuggets 122-108 Kings Nov 04, 2025 Nuggets 130-124 Kings Apr 10, 2025 Nuggets 124-116 Kings Mar 06, 2025 Nuggets 116-110 Kings Jan 24, 2025 Nuggets 132-123 Kings

