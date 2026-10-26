Spanish transfer expert Guillem Balague has told Teamtalk that Trent Alexander-Arnold has no intention of leaving Real Madrid. Recent reports had suggested the England international was reconsidering his future on the pitch, with several clubs interested in signing him, including former club Liverpool FC. He left on a free transfer in summer 2025, to the displeasure of fans.

"Right now he is thinking, 'Okay, it's not my time yet, but it will come. I'm preparing for it,'" Balague explained of Alexander-Arnold's situation. "There are two other players ahead of him in his position, and Eder Militao was also allowed to play at right-back against Sevilla. So is he fourth choice? He is certainly only third," he added.

Injuries made life difficult for Alexander-Arnold at Real last season, and he shared playing time with Fede Valverde and Dani Carvajal. After Carvajal's departure, Real signed Denzel Dumfries, another top full-back from Inter Milan. But new Madrid coach Jose Mourinho picked neither Dumfries nor Alexander-Arnold for the Clasico away to Barcelona, among other matches. Instead, he played Fede Valverde, a midfielder by trade, at right-back.

What next for Trent Alexander-Arnold at Real?

"But he is not letting his head drop. Mourinho has told him to keep at it and that he will get his opportunities," Balague reported. "He wants to establish himself at Real Madrid, so he has no intention of leaving the club," the transfer expert concluded.

Alexander-Arnold's contract at Real runs until 2031. He has played just 345 minutes for his club in all competitions so far this season. He has made 36 international appearances for England, but national-team coach Thomas Tuchel did not select him for the World Cup last summer.