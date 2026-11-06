Nottingham Forest vs Man City Premier League Preview

Premier League - Game Week 10 7 Nov 2026 - 12:30 City Ground, Nottingham

Nottingham Forest host Manchester City at the City Ground in a Premier League fixture on Saturday, 6 November at 13:30 EST and 17:30 GMT.

Forest's struggle for goals leaves them in the relegation zone

Forest are 19th, losing four of their last five league matches under new boss Oliver Glasner. Their need for points is desperate, but the same can be said for Manchester City, who have endured back-to-back defeats against Aston Villa and Brighton, and that sequence has seen defending champions Arsenal leapfrog them to the summit of the table. City were found guilty of 114 out of 115 financial charges relating to alleged breaches spanning 2009 to 2018. The aforementioned pair of defeats could indicate that the pressure is starting to tell, but one man who continues to thrive is goal-machine Erling Haaland. The 26-year-old Norwegian has 14 goals across EPL and UCL duty for the division's top scorers.

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Can the Tricky Trees spring a surprise?

Forest have been dismal at home, failing to score any goals in their first four home EPL outings. However, they'll hope that recent meetings with City are a good omen for them. They won this corresponding fixture in March 2025, and claimed a 2-2 draw with City at Etihad Stadium last season, with Elliot Anderson equalising for Forest. The Englishman now meets his old club for the first time since making his big-money move. City haven't lost three successive EPL games since 2016, and Enzo Maresca will be desperate to avoid that.

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Key stats & injury news

City haven't lost successive away games in the EPL since November 2025.

Five of City's last six EPL wins on the road have been accompanied by clean sheets.

Likely XIs

Forest (3421): Sels; Cunha, Milenkovic, Murillo; Munoz, McAtee, Schlager, Williams; Ndoye, Gibbs-White; Delap.

City (433): Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Dias, Gvardiol; Anderson, Fernandez; Ndiaye, Cherki, Doku; Haaland.

Team news & squads