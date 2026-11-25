Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Premier League preview

Premier League - Game Week 12 27 Nov 2026 - 15:00 City Ground, Nottingham

Nottingham Forest host Chelsea at the City Ground on Friday night in a Premier League fixture that both sides desperately need to win. Kickoff is on 27 November at 16:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Tricky Trees are still getting going under new management

Forest arrive on the back of a 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth, their second loss in three league games. They sit 17th and are still looking for steadier results under new boss Oliver Glasner. Only above Sunderland and the drop zone on goal difference, Forest have won just twice in 11 outings in the EPL this term. Notably, however, their last home win was a superb 3-1 triumph over Manchester City. Glasner will want to address a patchy attacking unit which has failed to score in three of the last five in the league. All eyes will be on Liam Delap, scorer of a brace against City (where he came through the academy), now against his previous club, Chelsea.

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Chelsea under the cosh

Chelsea have their own issue to fix under new manager Xabi Alonso. They lost 4-1 at home to Leeds United on Saturday despite going ahead in the match through Emanuel Emegha. This was their third league defeat in four, and they have conceded 20 goals in 11 league matches. Supporters booed at full-time at Stamford Bridge, and Alonso's centre-back pairing has come under heavy scrutiny. Chelsea are eighth, 12 points behind leaders Arsenal. A tally of five wins, a draw and five defeats rather neatly sums up their inconsistent start to the campaign.

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Key stats & injury news

Forest have failed to score in three of their last four home games in the league and are without a clean sheet in eight outings.

Forest playmaker Morgan Gibbs-White ranks second in the EPL for big chances created (nine).

Chelsea have only won once of their last four EPL games on the road, scoring three times in that sequence.

The Blues will be without Reece James, Maxence Lacroix and Joao Pedro. Moises Caicedo is a doubt with a back issue.

The away side on the day has won five of the last six EPL H2Hs.

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Likely XIs

Forest (3421): Sels; Cunha, Milenkovic, Murillo; Munoz, McAtee, Yates, Williams; Ndoye, Gibbs-White; Delap.

Chelsea (4231): Martinez; Acheampong, Fofana, Colwill, Chavarria; Lavia, Henderson; Estevao, Palmer, Rogers; Emegha.

Team news & squads