Spanish star David Silva has revealed a surprise candidate to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or, while giving his opinion on this season's La Liga title race between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Silva entertained us all with his footballing talent until his retirement in the summer of 2023. The 40-year-old from the Canary Islands enjoyed a glittering career with Valencia, Manchester City and Real Sociedad, and he represented the Spanish national team between 2006 and 2018.

Three years on from hanging up his boots, he has now announced he will turn out for Supreme Chatan in Hong Kong, for just one match.

Speaking on the programme "El Partidazo" on "Cope" radio, Silva revealed his pick for the Ballon d'Or. He believes it should go to a Spanish player.

His choice? Fabian Ruiz, the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder.

"For me, teamwork is the most important thing, because without it you cannot win," he said. "But well, if I had to give it to someone, it would be Fabian, because he has won the most titles in the last two years. He has been an important player for Paris Saint-Germain and then for the national team. He does not get enough recognition, I do not know why, because he is a wonderful player. I admire him a lot, and he has done an amazing job quietly."

He added: "Rodri already won it; otherwise I would have mentioned him too."

Could Real Madrid overturn the six-point gap on Barcelona and win the league? His verdict was blunt: "If Barcelona continue like this, it will be impossible."

"They are playing at a very high level, and have been performing brilliantly for many years with this coach (Flick), and he has strengthened his squad excellently," he went on. "If they continue at this level, they will have no competitors."

Real Madrid, though, are Real Madrid. "They can never be ruled out because they have wonderful players, and if they keep the level close until the end of the league, they can compete," he pointed out. "But I insist, if Barcelona continue at this level, I do not think so."