Real Madrid have a real treasure in Kylian Mbappé, with the Frenchman regarded as one of the most influential attacking players in the world, clearing the 40 goal contributions mark every season with astonishing ease and regularity.
According to Spanish newspaper Marca, Mbappé's numbers at Real Madrid show just how much he matters. He scored 44 goals, provided four assists and won four penalties in his first season in the white shirt.
He kept it up last season with 42 goals, 3 assists and another 4 penalties won. This season he already has 17 goals, 3 assists and two penalties won.
That's an enormous attacking impact. But there's more good news at Real Madrid: they aren't enjoying just one Mbappé, but "two".
Arda Güler, Jude Bellingham and Diomande are combining to reproduce the stunning attacking power Kylian brings. It's a three-for-one equation, and the output is similar to what Mbappé produces on his own.
The number 10 has already racked up 22 goal contributions for Real Madrid this season. His three team-mates have combined for 24.
That's good news for José Mourinho. It eases, to some extent, the team's inevitable reliance on a player so decisive in front of goal.
Between them, the trio narrowly outstrip the Real Madrid star's attacking output: Güler has scored 5 and set up 5, Bellingham has scored 5 and set up 4, and Diomande has scored 4 and provided one assist.
That makes them 3 vital weapons in Real Madrid's attack, and with them on the pitch, the side effectively enjoy "another Mbappé".
Goalscoring power bringing them closer to Barcelona
Real Madrid's two "versions" of Mbappé have been decisive in the team's run of eight consecutive victories.
The Whites have clearly raised their attacking ceiling, just as you'd expect from a side packed with players capable of a major impact in attack.
They've scored 24 goals during this superb run, an average of 3 per game, up from the 20 they managed in their first 8 matches of the season.
That tally over the last month brings them closer to Barcelona, who scored 26 goals over the same period.
The Catalans, by contrast, have cooled off in front of goal. Hans Flick's team had netted a remarkable 36 goals in their first 8 matches of the season, an average of 4.5 goals per game.
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I began my journey in journalism in 2012 through the Egyptian newspaper Al Tahrir, where I initially specialized in local politics before shifting my focus to sports in 2014, continuing with the same outlet. I later moved on to write for Al Fareeq and Al Maqal newspapers.
After specializing in covering domestic football in Egypt, I expanded into international football in 2018 through Al Ain Sports, where I worked for six months. I then fulfilled a long-held ambition by joining the team at Kooora, the largest sports website globally, allowing me to continue pursuing my passion for European football that has grown since the early 2000s.
My passion for global football dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, but my true love for European football began with following the UEFA Champions League at the turn of the century. This, in turn, drew me particularly to Italian football, especially AC Milan—a club I chose to support instinctively after watching my very first match. Despite admiring teams like Arsenal, Barcelona, and Manchester United at various points during my youth, the Rossoneri have held a special place in my heart ever since.
I specialize in translating international sports news, a role that aligns with my passion for following transfer developments and uncovering behind-the-scenes stories within team dressing rooms, as reported by global media outlets.
As for my all-time favorite lineup, I would place Gianluigi Buffon in goal, supported by a back four of Roberto Carlos, Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Nesta, and Cafu. In midfield, I rely on Clarence Seedorf, Luka Modrić, and Zinedine Zidane, while in attack I would feature my all-time idol Ricardo Kaká alongside Ronaldinho and Zlatan Ibrahimović.
During my time at Kooora, I have published numerous reports, features, and analyses, most notably:
- Luka Modrić… The warrior who refused to play in his name
- Rodrygo… From Remontada kid to the mysterious man in Alonso’s project
- Kroos… The ever-present absentee in the Club World Cup
- Kooora Story: Ronaldo’s surprise that ignited Ferguson’s enthusiasm