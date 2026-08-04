A Spanish report has revealed that Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has identified the signing he considers the most important for the club during the summer transfer window, confirming that his priority is not to sign midfielder Rodri or forward Julian Alvarez.

According to the newspaper El Nacional, the Barcelona winger reckons Spanish right-back Pedro Porro, of Tottenham, is the piece the team needs more than any other. The two struck up a distinctive partnership on Spain duty at the World Cup.

Porro's ability to read his movements left Yamal hugely impressed. The Spurs man knows when to overlap down the right, when to run in behind, and when to sit back and offer a safe option in the build-up. That gave Yamal more space and eased the defensive pressure on him.

Barcelona have no full-back with the same attributes. Jules Kounde brings defensive strength, yet he does not offer the team the same attacking continuity, and Eric Garcia lacks the pace and attacking depth Porro possesses.

Hansi Flick also rates the impact Porro could have on the side. The head coach knows the deal will be tough to pull off, though, especially with Tottenham reluctant to sell and expected to demand a hefty fee to sanction his exit.

El Nacional concluded its report by confirming that Lamine Yamal is convinced that signing Pedro Porro would give him an ideal partner on the right flank, would ease the defensive marking imposed on him, and would also provide Flick with an additional attacking option, which is why he believes that Barcelona should give this deal priority before moving to sign other names in different positions.

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