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A press report said on Tuesday that the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title not only denied Morocco that achievement but also had consequences that reach further.

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After more than eight months of waiting, speculation and conflicting statements, plus a hearing in the Swiss city of Lausanne in early October, the Court of Arbitration for Sport delivered its ruling on Tuesday, ending a long dispute over the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final, handing Senegal the decision they'd been waiting for and stripping Morocco of the title.

Under the regulations, CAS decisions can be challenged before the Swiss Federal Supreme Court, the country's highest judicial authority.

It's a heavy blow for Morocco, who have been denied the second star in their history. But there's another side to the ruling.

According to Foot Mercato, Morocco will have to foot a hefty bill following the Court of Arbitration for Sport's decision on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final.

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Senegal have officially reclaimed their title, yet the Royal Moroccan Football Federation must still cover part of the costs of the arbitration proceedings the Senegalese Football Federation launched.

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Point six of Tuesday's ruling states that these costs, which the CAS Court Office will set at a later date, will be split between the two bodies.

The Moroccan federation will pay two-thirds, with the Confederation of African Football covering the remaining third. For now, the Moroccans don't know the exact size of the bill.

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Details of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final crisis

The trouble started in the closing minutes of normal time. With the score goalless, the referee awarded Morocco a penalty, a decision that angered the Senegal players and their coach, Pape Thiaw.

Several Senegal players walked off the pitch and headed to the dressing room in protest. The match stopped for around 10 minutes until Sadio Mane persuaded his team-mates and his coach to return and finish the game.

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When play resumed, Morocco had a golden chance to seal the title. Brahim Diaz went for a Panenka and missed, the ball settling comfortably in the hands of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

The match went to extra time, and Pape Gueye struck the winner for Senegal, handing his country the second title in their history. Moroccan fans, who had expected to see their side crowned on home soil, were left in shock.

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The final whistle didn't end it. Tensions flared between some Moroccan journalists and Senegal coach Pape Thiaw, who faced criticism for taking the players back to the dressing room.

His post-match press conference was cancelled. He apologised the following day, and the Confederation of African Football handed him a five-match ban over the events of the final.

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Two months later, the Confederation of African Football's appeal board ruled that Senegal had forfeited the match and awarded Morocco a 3-0 win under Article 84 of the tournament regulations.