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A former coach of Englishman Ivan Toney, the current Al-Ahli striker, is planning to bring him back to the English Premier League in the coming period, around two and a half years after he left the competition.

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Ivan Toney left the Premier League in the summer of 2024, swapping Brentford for Al-Ahli in a deal worth around 42 million euros, according to reports at the time.

According to British newspaper The Times, Crystal Palace are the latest club keen to sign the English striker, as they need a new player in that position.

The paper says the interest coincides with the appointment of Danish coach Thomas Frank at the London club, where he succeeds Frenchman Pierre Sage.

Frank and Toney go back a long way. The Dane coached him at Brentford for four full years between 2020 and 2024, before the striker left for Al-Ahli in the summer of 2024.

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Frank wants to strengthen the squad significantly in the last winter transfer window to stave off relegation. Palace sit 20th and bottom of the table with just 7 points from two wins and a draw, having lost 7 matches.

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Toney isn't against a return to the Premier League either, particularly as he wants to nail down a permanent place in the England squad under German coach Thomas Tuchel.

He has already been linked with several Premier League clubs, most notably Newcastle United. Their German coach, Matthias Jaissle, managed him for two years at Al-Ahli.

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Manchester United are also in the frame for the 30-year-old, with the "Red Devils" hunting a new forward up front. The picture is murkier, though, since Argentine Mauricio Pochettino replaced Englishman Michael Carrick in the dugout.

Toney knows English football inside out, having played for several clubs at various levels, including Newcastle United, Wigan Athletic and Barnsley.

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The defining chapter came under Frank at Brentford. It began in 2020, when Toney finished as the Championship's top scorer and led the club to promotion to the Premier League.

He excelled in his first three years there. The fourth was the worst of his career: he was found to have taken performance-enhancing substances and was banned for eight full months.

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The move to Al-Ahli in the summer of 2024 revived him. He led the club to back-to-back AFC Champions League Elite titles, the first time Al-Ahli had ever won the competition.

He also finished second in the Saudi league scoring charts in each of the past two seasons: first with 23 goals, two behind Al-Nassr's Portuguese captain Cristiano Ronaldo, then with 32, one behind Al-Qadsiah's Mexican star Julián Quiñones.

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This season he tops the Saudi Roshn League scoring charts with 13 goals, five clear of both Ronaldo and Al-Qadsiah's Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders.