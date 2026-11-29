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Hansi Flick's refusal to speak Spanish in press conferences is back in the spotlight at Barcelona. The German is nearing the end of his third year in charge of the Catalan club and fields journalists' questions regularly, yet he has never answered a single one in Spanish.

His press conference before Barcelona's meeting with Deportivo La Coruña reignited the issue. Flick told reporters he still doesn't feel comfortable enough to speak Spanish and wouldn't try it even after a drink. Then came the punchline: he doesn't drink at all, so that option was off the table.

The 14th-round La Liga clash was played at the Riazor. Barcelona arrived looking to extend their winning run and strengthen their position at the top of the table, while Deportivo went into the game 12th with 15 points.

Barcelona duly thrashed their hosts 5-1 . Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo struck twice between them before the break, then Raphinha helped himself to three goals in the second half as the Catalan side tightened their grip on top spot in La Liga.

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The win took Barcelona to 39 points from 14 matches, five clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid on 34. Real Madrid are third with 33 points, while Deportivo La Coruña stayed on 15 points in 13th place.

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The "Carrusel Deportivo" programme on Cadena SER radio branded the German coach's stance a "weak spot", and several of its journalists debated why he keeps using English in his press conferences so long after taking charge.

Santi Ovalle argued that Flick won't speak Spanish because it isn't his mother tongue, and because he knows every word he says is heavily scrutinised. He simply doesn't want to use a language he hasn't mastered 100%.

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Jordi Marti agreed. Coaches face intense scrutiny over their comments, he explained, and every word they say gets carefully analysed. That makes it essential for them to express their ideas in the language that lets them convey the most detail and the most precise meaning.

Marti added that coaches meet the media roughly every three days and have to answer all kinds of questions, so they need to be able to say what they mean as clearly as possible.

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But the Catalan journalist had another point to make, about the club's official language. Under Barcelona's statutes, he stressed, that language is Catalan, and Flick should remember it applies to him too.

Ovalle also revealed that English is the day-to-day language of the squad under Flick. In other words, the German still relies on it to communicate with his players as he approaches his third season at Barcelona.

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Flick has started to understand some Spanish words, Ovalle noted. He recalled one press conference where the coach was asked a question in Spanish and understood it fully, proof that he can follow the language even if he isn't yet ready to speak it in front of the media.

Bruno Alemany saw it differently. Leaning on English early in his Barcelona tenure may have been a smart move, he felt, because it let Flick avoid getting into details he couldn't express accurately in another language. Almost three years on, though, he believes that justification no longer holds up.

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Flick, now in his third season in charge at Barcelona, has had enough time to learn the language, Alemany added. Given how long he has spent at the Catalan club, the current situation deserves a rethink.

So the question of Flick's language isn't going away. Some understand his wish to express his ideas precisely in a language he has mastered. Others believe he has been at the club long enough to start speaking Spanish, or even Catalan, the club's official language.