Norway-Wales 0-0 LIVE

Norway-Wales opens the fifth matchday of Group 4 in League A of the 2026/2027 Nations League at 18:00 at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo. For Haaland and his team-mates and Craig Bellamy's players, it's already do or die. Both sides are trying to catch second-placed Denmark and possibly reach the tournament finals as the best runners-up behind already-qualified Portugal.
Norway-Wales: official line-ups and match details
Norway-Wales 0-0
Scorers: -
NORWAY (4-4-1-1): Selvik; Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem, Moller Wolfe; Bobb, Berge, Aasgaard, Nusa; Odegaard; Haaland. Head coach: Stale Solbakken.
WALES (4-4-2): Darlow; Williams, Rodon, Davies, DaSilva; James, Ampadu, Cullen, Wilson; Johnson, Koumas. Head coach: Craig Bellamy.
Referee: Derevinskyi (UKR)
Booked: -
Sent off: -
Norway-Wales: goals and key moments
0' Kick-off at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo at 18:00
All the information, statistics and minute-by-minute commentary here
Group 4, League A: pre-match standings
Portugal 12
Denmark 6
Wales 3
Norway 3