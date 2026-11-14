Norway are back! They beat Wales 3-1 and still hope to qualify

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Norway start slowly and produce a lacklustre first half, but once the deadlock is broken after the break, they dominate the match and seal a 3-1 win over Wales that also boosts their qualification hopes.

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Norway-Wales was billed as a do-or-die match in the race to qualify for the final stage of the 2026/2027 Nations League. The Vikings emerged 3-1 winners at Oslo's Ullevaal Stadion, inspired less by Erling Haaland than by an outstanding Antonio Nusa.



The match started slowly. Norway dominated possession, but James had the only real chances of the first 45 minutes, first with a lob and then with a powerful shot from the edge of the area. Norway improved after the break and broke the deadlock through Nusa. He won a corner, then controlled the ball and scored with a low shot from the resulting play, beating Darlow. Head coach Solbakken then brought on Schjelderup, and two minutes later it was 2-0: Nusa found Haaland, who set up the substitute to side-foot a low shot home.



Wales pulled one back through a fine driving move by Brooks, giving them hope of a comeback. But Haaland found Schjelderup again, and Roberts tripped the substitute in the area. The Manchester City star converted the penalty to make it 3-1 and seal the victory.



After three consecutive defeats, Norway claimed only their second win in this Nations League. The result keeps their qualification hopes alive, with already-qualified Portugal hosting Denmark in a match marking a farewell to Cristiano Ronaldo. Norway face the Danes in their final League A Group 4 match in three days' time, with qualification at stake.



Norway-Wales: confirmed line-ups and match details



Norway-Wales 3-1



Scorers: 59' Nusa (N), 68' Schjelderup (N), 79' Brooks (W), 87' Haaland (pen) (N)



NORWAY (4-4-1-1): Selvik; Ryerson (85' Pedersen), Ajer, Heggem, Moller Wolfe (92' Ostigard); Bobb (66' Schjelderup), Berge, Aasgaard (66' Berg), Nusa; Odegaard (92' Myhre); Haaland. Head coach: Stale Solbakken.



WALES (4-4-2): Darlow; Williams (72' Roberts), Rodon, Davies, DaSilva; James (72' Brooks), Ampadu, Cullen (72' Colwill), Wilson; Johnson, Koumas (64' Harris). Head coach: Craig Bellamy.



Referee: Derevinskyi (UKR)

Booked: Ampadu (W), Roberts (W), Wilson (W)

Sent off: -

Norway-Wales: goals and key moments



87' GOAL - Haaland steps up and puts the result beyond doubt, sending Darlow the wrong way with a powerful left-footed penalty into the bottom corner.



86' PENALTY - Haaland turns provider again, sending Schjelderup through. Roberts trips him as he enters the area, and the referee awards the penalty without hesitation.



79' GOAL - Brooks plays a superb one-two in a tight space, controls the ball to get past Ajer and chips it over Selvik as the goalkeeper desperately tries to close him down.



68' GOAL - Norway immediately punish Wales for leaving themselves exposed. Wolfe wins the ball and sends Nusa through. Starting on the brink of offside, the Leipzig winger lets the ball bounce before using the outside of his foot to find Haaland inside the area, almost in front of goal. Rather than shoot, the City striker instinctively lays it across to the far post for substitute Schjelderup, who beats Darlow from close range.



59' GOAL - From the resulting corner, Nusa chests down a short clearance by the Wales defence at the edge of the area. From inside the arc outside the box, he drives a low right-footed shot into the bottom corner to Darlow's right.



55' CHANCE - Norway create their first real chance as Nusa finally beats his man and plays Berge through into the area. Berge tries to place a right-footed shot from the edge of the six-yard box, but Cullen blocks it desperately.



43' CHANCE - James has another chance and produces the game's first shot on target, forcing Selvik to punch away a powerful strike from just outside the right edge of the area.

18' CHANCE - James has the first real chance of the match. He races away on the counter-attack, changes direction twice to wrong-foot the Norwegian defence and tries a lob from the edge of the area. It beats Selvik but grazes the far post.

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0' Kick-off at Oslo's Ullevaal Stadion at 18:00



All the information, statistics and minute-by-minute commentary here



League A Group 4: pre-match standings

Portugal 12

Denmark 6

Wales 3

Norway 3