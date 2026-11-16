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The heavy defeat by Denmark has left Portugal facing a difficult reality, with the fallout from the result intertwined with the charged atmosphere that surrounded the night Cristiano Ronaldo was honoured in Braga, making the upcoming clash with Wales a fresh test for the team on more than one level.

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Ruben Neves faced the press ahead of tomorrow's clash with Wales, the final round of the UEFA Nations League group stage, and the questions never strayed far from the issue that has dogged Portugal since their historic captain's absence. He gave his view on the ongoing debate surrounding Ronaldo and what it's doing to the mood within the squad.

One question put to Neves went straight to the point: "Cristiano is still very much present, and even today we are still hearing statements from his mother in which she talks about some of his teammates not respecting him. But the question is: when will this debate end?"

According to a video published by Portuguese newspaper Record, Ruben Nevir insisted the ongoing debate about Cristiano Ronaldo and his absence from the national team doesn't affect the players' focus or their performances on the pitch.

Neves, who plays his club football for Saudi side Al-Hilal, added that the problem isn't just the repeated questions. It's the way Portugal's results keep getting tied to Ronaldo's presence or absence: "I don't know whether we will be able to focus on our work without constant comparisons, as if Portugal winning means we don't miss Cristiano, while losing means we do miss him."

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Next matches WAL UEFA Nations League A 14:45 POR

Nor, he stressed, is any of this dragging the squad down. The players don't feel the media noise around the issue affects what they produce on the pitch.

As he sees it, the debate will only end when the questions and interviews on the subject stop. Ronaldo himself could settle it, he suggested, by issuing a statement that puts an end to the discussion about his future with the national team.

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The squad, he said, had already thanked Ronaldo and shown their appreciation for everything he had given Portuguese football: "When his career with the national team ended, we thanked him a lot, and we are extremely grateful for everything he gave the national team and Portuguese football."

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Right now, he explained, the players must shoulder the responsibility of representing Portugal whatever the results. Winning four matches in the final stage didn't make them the best team in the world. Their latest defeat doesn't make them the worst.

Every player has the experience and professionalism to handle this period, he insisted, and the responsibility now falls on them to lead the national team forward without constantly worrying about what goes on off the pitch. Ronaldo announced his retirement from international football on 5 November after a career lasting 23 years. The decision followed a serious row with Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus over what Ronaldo described as "breaking the agreement" the pair had reached about his appearances for the national team. Jesus, for his part, has denied having any regrets after the Don's decision to retire.

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