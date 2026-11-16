The heavy defeat by Denmark has left Portugal facing a difficult reality, with the fallout from the result intertwined with the charged atmosphere that surrounded the night Cristiano Ronaldo was honoured in Braga, making the upcoming clash with Wales a fresh test for the team on more than one level.
Ruben Neves faced the press ahead of tomorrow's clash with Wales, the final round of the UEFA Nations League group stage, and the questions never strayed far from the issue that has dogged Portugal since their historic captain's absence. He gave his view on the ongoing debate surrounding Ronaldo and what it's doing to the mood within the squad.
One question put to Neves went straight to the point: "Cristiano is still very much present, and even today we are still hearing statements from his mother in which she talks about some of his teammates not respecting him. But the question is: when will this debate end?"
According to a video published by Portuguese newspaper Record, Ruben Nevir insisted the ongoing debate about Cristiano Ronaldo and his absence from the national team doesn't affect the players' focus or their performances on the pitch.
Neves, who plays his club football for Saudi side Al-Hilal, added that the problem isn't just the repeated questions. It's the way Portugal's results keep getting tied to Ronaldo's presence or absence: "I don't know whether we will be able to focus on our work without constant comparisons, as if Portugal winning means we don't miss Cristiano, while losing means we do miss him."
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Nor, he stressed, is any of this dragging the squad down. The players don't feel the media noise around the issue affects what they produce on the pitch.
As he sees it, the debate will only end when the questions and interviews on the subject stop. Ronaldo himself could settle it, he suggested, by issuing a statement that puts an end to the discussion about his future with the national team.
The squad, he said, had already thanked Ronaldo and shown their appreciation for everything he had given Portuguese football: "When his career with the national team ended, we thanked him a lot, and we are extremely grateful for everything he gave the national team and Portuguese football."
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Right now, he explained, the players must shoulder the responsibility of representing Portugal whatever the results. Winning four matches in the final stage didn't make them the best team in the world. Their latest defeat doesn't make them the worst.
Every player has the experience and professionalism to handle this period, he insisted, and the responsibility now falls on them to lead the national team forward without constantly worrying about what goes on off the pitch. Ronaldo announced his retirement from international football on 5 November after a career lasting 23 years. The decision followed a serious row with Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus over what Ronaldo described as "breaking the agreement" the pair had reached about his appearances for the national team. Jesus, for his part, has denied having any regrets after the Don's decision to retire.
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journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
My Best Soccer Memories
Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
My All-Time Team
Buffon
Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos
Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta
Diego Maradona
Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo
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Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled
The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?
(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?
Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years
The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars
The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will
Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?
The story of crypto levers... Is
Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?
Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!
Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?
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