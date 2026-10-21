Barcelona did not leave the French capital with the result they had hoped for against Paris Saint-Germain, but they returned to Catalonia with a clear message from inside the dressing room: the European defeat could turn into a powerful boost ahead of the Clasico against Real Madrid.

Calm and optimism took hold of the players, the coaching staff and the management after the loss to the reigning Champions League holders. Despite the harsh lesson in Paris, a conviction runs through the delegation that the team is heading in the right direction.

"This defeat could benefit us in the Clasico," was one of the comments circulating within the Catalan delegation, while others felt the result could serve as a launchpad towards facing Real Madrid in a more resilient and mature manner.

No place for drama: Flick acknowledges Paris's superiority

According to the Catalan newspaper "Sport", Barcelona did not treat the loss as a disaster. The club's officials know that facing a side of Paris Saint-Germain's stature, led by Luis Enrique, can carry such a result, especially given the circumstances that preceded the match.

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Injuries to Eric Garcia and Jules Koundé, physical problems for Raphinha, the need to manage the workload of certain players, plus the travel disruptions and the late arrival in Paris all hampered the team's preparations. The club, though, refused to lean on them as an excuse for the defeat.

Hansi Flick was clear in acknowledging Paris Saint-Germain's superiority, but he stressed that the season is still in its early stages, saying: "We are in October, and the Champions League is decided in June."

The priority now is to draw lessons from the match and correct the mistakes rather than wallow in frustration, especially as Barcelona believe Sunday's meeting with their traditional rivals offers an ideal chance to respond quickly.

Numbers reveal Barcelona were not far from Paris

Paris enjoyed spells of clear superiority, yet Barcelona believe the match was not one-sided throughout. The Catalans matched their opponents during some periods, and they also squandered chances that could have changed the course of the encounter.

Paris Saint-Germain had 22 shots on Joan Garcia's goal against 18 attempts for Barcelona, while the French side carved out seven clear-cut chances to the Spanish team's five.

Those numbers give Barcelona something to base their assessment on, away from the final result, even if they do not erase the fact that Paris were the better side. The club also recognises that only a limited number of teams are capable of matching Saint-Germain in an open match at this attacking tempo.

Gains amid the loss: Espart's talent steals the spotlight

The night in Paris was not without positive signs. Barcelona came away with good impressions of several players, foremost among them the young Xavi Espart, who banked important experience in an extremely difficult European test.

Gerard Martín also strengthened his standing as a reliable option at left centre-back, while Joan Garcia delivered notable performances between the posts despite the goals he conceded.

For the management and coaching staff, these gains matter no less than the result, especially as Barcelona fielded a group of young players against a side more experienced and mature in this type of test.

Flick had the Clasico in his calculations from the start

The mood within the club suggests Flick approached the Paris match with the Real Madrid encounter in mind. He kept Rodri on the bench and withdrew Raphinha and Pedri after around an hour, managing their minutes ahead of the anticipated fixture.

At no moment did the German coach field his best available 11 together, a sign of how keen he was to keep the team fresh for the Clasico. That does not mean Barcelona are using these choices as a justification for the loss.

Paris, for their part, did not play at full strength either. Nuno Mendes was absent, and Ousmane Dembélé went off early through injury.

Eyes in Barcelona are now turning to the domestic clash, a chance to answer their traditional rivals and secure a result that could hand the team a nine-point advantage in the league race, according to the standings calculations put forward before the match.

"The defeat gives us extra motivation"

Raphinha, Xavi Espart and Gerard Martín, who spoke to the media after the match, reflected the same spirit that gripped the delegation. The players showed pride in what they produced in Paris, even in defeat.

Barcelona now want to close the Champions League chapter for the moment and pour all their focus into the trip to Real Madrid, a match that could offer the ideal opportunity to shake off the effects of their first loss this season.

"It is extra motivation for the Clasico," was the prevailing feeling inside the dressing room, a sign that the defeat, for all its bitterness, could prove a useful wake-up call this early in the season.

Barcelona believe there is still time to correct their course in the Champions League, but the encounter with Real Madrid cannot wait. The team want to turn the disappointment of Paris into fuel for Sunday's battle, and to prove that losing to the European champions will not spark a decline but rather sharpen them for the test to come.