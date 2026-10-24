Glory is not restored by money and signings alone. It comes through an integrated project that combines a clear vision, carefully considered decisions and patience with results. That is the philosophy Spain's Xabi Alonso has brought to Chelsea, with one clear goal: returning the London club to the summit of English and European football.

In a lengthy interview with Jamie Carragher, his former Liverpool team-mate and now an analyst at Sky Sports, Alonso explained why he chose Chelsea, laid out his ambitions, discussed the board's role in building the project and looked back on his early memories in the Premier League.

Timing proved decisive, Alonso stressed. The end of his spell with Bayer Leverkusen and a period of rest after his time at Real Madrid gave him the chance to think carefully about his next step.

He felt there was a genuine opportunity to bring about change in west London, despite having no previous connection with the club. The team, he pointed out, has a good base to build on, though it needs some adjustments and signings to sharpen its harmony and competitiveness.

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Building a side capable of competing at the highest level cannot happen in a single season, the Spaniard emphasised. It takes several years of work and the right decisions. He underlined the importance of that first season in laying the foundations for the future.

An alignment of visions on the next steps gives the team a better chance of developing, he added. Positive results need continuous work before they can turn into sustainable success.

Chelsea's inner workings surprised him. Alonso admitted his impressions of the club's management shifted once he got to know the officials up close, listened to their vision and understood their plans to develop the team.

A coach should not be responsible merely for what happens on the pitch, he stressed, but should form part of the decision-making process. Communication between the owners, the sporting director and the technical staff matters enormously.

Taking responsibility in success or failure is fundamental to building a cohesive system, he noted. When a coach feels he is a genuine partner in the project, it helps him work towards a clear vision.

A return to the Champions League and the dream of the Premier League

Alonso does not hide Chelsea's ambition to reclaim their place among Europe's elite. But he refuses to treat competing for the Premier League and returning to the Champions League as goals that can be achieved overnight.

The club boasts a history rich in achievements, having won both titles before. Restoring that status, he explained, requires patience, planning and building a team capable of competing consistently.

Only seven matches had been played at the time he spoke, yet Alonso was optimistic about the early signs. The clarity of the club's direction, he stressed, matters no less than immediate results.

Success demands a balance between chasing victory in every match and developing the players, the Spaniard believes. Get that right, and you build a team capable of competing well into the future.

The Leverkusen experience and the administrative work model

Alonso drew a comparison between his time at Bayer Leverkusen and his current situation at Chelsea, noting that the relationship between coach and sporting director differs from one club to the next.

His bond with Simon Rolfes at Leverkusen rested on close daily contact. They shared the same office, swapping views on the players' performances, their mental state and the team's needs, a world away from simply issuing instructions.

That cooperation built a successful relationship, he stressed, because the conversations ranged far beyond the technical side into the details that help produce the right decisions.

At Chelsea, he pointed to how closely Sam Jewell, Paul Winstanley and Joe Shields work with the team. Constant coordination between the parties is vital, he said, keeping roles clear and the work integrated across the club.

Liverpool beginnings: how did Alonso earn the respect of the big names?

Alonso cast his mind back to his early days at Liverpool and his friendship with Carragher, forged over a shared interest in Spanish football and clubs like Atletico Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna, alongside Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Settling into the Liverpool dressing room asked more of him than simply fitting in. He had to prove himself and earn the respect of prominent names such as Steven Gerrard, Carragher, Dietmar Hamann and Sami Hyypia.

He arrived from Real Sociedad at twenty-one, well aware he had to impose himself and seize his place among the players. He adapted quickly.

One match against Bolton stuck with him: a crunching tackle from Gary Speed that captured the harshness of Premier League competition. He also recalled the 3-0 win over Norwich, a performance that helped win the trust of those around him.

Winning the respect of his team-mates, especially the experienced and local players, proved a crucial key to overcoming a tricky start, Alonso stressed. Without it, the opening months can grow far more complicated for any new arrival.

Now, in his new chapter at Chelsea, Alonso is banking on the philosophy he gathered across his career as player and coach. Building a strong team does not start with the hunt for quick results. It starts with establishing a cohesive system, unifying the vision and taking the decisions that open the way back to glory.



