The Saudi Arabian Football Federation has unveiled the results of the round-of-16 draw for the King's Cup of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in the current 2026-2027 season.

Saudi football's "most prestigious of cups" got under way with the round of 32 over the past three days. Eleven teams from the Roshn Saudi League booked their place in the last 16, joined by five sides from the First Division League.

Two of those five First Division qualifiers drew Jeddah's two giants. Al-Ula meet Al-Ahli, while Al-Jabalain take on Al-Ittihad.

Title holders Al-Hilal face Al-Hazm. Al-Nassr, meanwhile, have a date with Al-Khaleej, runners-up in the previous edition.

The remaining ties see Al-Qadsiah play Neom, Al-Taawoun host Al-Wehda, Al-Riyadh face Al-Fayha and Al-Orobah meet Al-Akhdoud.

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Below are the results of the draw for the round of 16 of the King's Cup of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques: