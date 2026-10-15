Borussia Dortmund face more than 11,000 kilometres of travel for three away games in six days, a schedule that has prompted plenty of discussion ahead of their second Champions League match of the season. First came the trip to the far north of Norway, where they lost 1-0 (0-0) to Bodö/Glimt on Wednesday evening. They visit the capital to face Union Berlin on Saturday, then travel to distant Azerbaijan to play Sabah FK next Tuesday.

"No team in the world can get through such gruelling travel with the same eleven players. That's why we made changes today," BVB coach Niko Kovac told DAZN before the match at Bodö/Glimt. He had made no fewer than five changes to his starting line-up from last Friday's 2-2 draw with Werder Bremen.

Defensive leader Nico Schlotterbeck, who has only just recovered from another ankle injury, stayed at home altogether as a precaution. Ramy Bensebaini took his place in the back three. Kovac also brought in Konstantinos Karetsas for Ethan Nwaneri and Samuele Inacio for Marcel Sabitzer. More surprisingly, Joey Veerman and Fabio Silva started instead of Felix Nmecha and Serhou Guirassy.

BVB: Niko Kovac's failed "artificial-turf plan"

"I hope we've made the right changes," Kovac added with a smile. They hadn't, at least not before the game. Dortmund's coaching staff expected Karetsas and Inacio to provide plenty in attack, particularly on the unfamiliar surface in Bodö. "I think smaller players cope better on artificial turf, which is why we've gone with Kosta, Samuele and Fabio today, because their movement is better suited to the artificial turf here," Kovac explained before kick-off.

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Kovac's "artificial-turf plan" relied on Karetsas, Inacio and Silva bringing more movement and agility to the attack than his other options. It backfired completely. The two highly gifted 18-year-olds, Karetsas and Inacio, in particular looked out of place. BVB failed to get them into positions where they could exploit their strengths in one-on-ones and quick combinations in tight spaces, and the effect Kovac had hoped for faded as the game went on.

What did Niko Kovac criticise after BVB's 1-0 defeat at Bodö/Glimt?

"We were not good at all on the ball; the opposition were much livelier," Kovac said. He admitted that his plan would have been better served by starting with Nmecha or Nwaneri's dynamism and Guirassy's physical presence. Bodö/Glimt had "attacked the space in behind much better than we did. We played everything to feet, nothing in behind the back line. And you can't unsettle an opponent that way," Kovac said.

In hindsight, the Croatian will blame himself for not correcting his ill-fated rotation at half-time. Nothing changed immediately after the break. BVB lost their grip on the game, the hosts grew increasingly dangerous, and Fredrik Sjövold scored the deserved goal that put Bodö/Glimt ahead and ultimately won them the match in the 52nd minute.

"We were always a step too late; we weren't tenacious enough. It was nowhere near enough — that was the problem today," centre-back Waldemar Anton said afterwards on DAZN. "We didn't turn up at all until after we conceded. We didn't play with the passion and intensity in the first half that we needed to win here," Kovac complained. After an hour, he finally made four changes that began to turn things around.

Felix Nmecha and Co. give BVB a completely different dynamism

Nmecha immediately gave BVB the runs in behind they had been missing. He threatened goal, drove the team forward and made more of an impact in his first few minutes than the disappointing Veerman had in an hour. Guirassy's physicality posed a different problem for Bodö's defenders than Silva had, while Ryerson and Nwaneri offered far more attacking impetus than Karetsas and Inacio.

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Only then did Dortmund start to unsettle the Norwegian defence as Kovac had hoped they would from the first minute. "In the second half, you could see that it's possible when we do things better," the BVB coach concluded through gritted teeth. "It was only after the four changes that we got into the game better and took control," he continued. Anton agreed: "After we conceded, we started playing football."

Despite the gruelling travel, extensive rotation now looks unlikely for the rest of BVB's week of away games. "Every single player in our squad has the quality to play," Kovac insisted, before adding self-critically: "It didn't work today, and I take responsibility for that. I picked the team."