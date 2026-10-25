'We had to dig deep!' – Niko Kovac sends strong warning to Bundesliga rivals after Frankfurt win

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Borussia Dortmund head coach Niko Kovac and managing director Lars Ricken lauded the team's mental resilience and bench strength following a 1-0 win against Eintracht Frankfurt. Late substitute Maxi Beier struck the winner to send BVB top of the Bundesliga.

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BVB claim top spot following late Signal Iduna Park drama

Borussia Dortmund climbed to the summit of the Bundesliga standings thanks to a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt at Signal Iduna Park. After a goalless opening 80 minutes, substitute Maxi Beier combined with fellow sub Jobe Bellingham to score a sublime winner.

The victory capped a demanding sequence of fixtures for Niko Kovac's side following recent away travels.

Dortmund now wait on third-placed SC Freiburg's clash with second-placed Bayern Munich to see if they remain top.

Kovac salutes team grit after demanding fixture congestion

Reflecting on the grueling stretch, head coach Niko Kovac commended his players for finding a way to win against a formidable opponent. "After such a demanding stretch of days, we had to dig deep in this match against a very good Eintracht team," Kovac stated during his post-match press conference.

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"In the second half, we were able to increase the pressure, prevented opposition chances, and walked off the field deserved winners."

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"What I care about most is that we beat a quality side. That's our takeaway," the Croatian manager added.

Lars Ricken highlights game-changing impact from bench

Borussia Dortmund managing director Lars Ricken echoed Kovac's sentiments in the mixed zone, emphasizing that substitute contributions proved the difference. "This win wasn’t a given. We’ve been on the road a lot since the end of August," Ricken noted.

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"We kept turning up the pressure and eventually had Eintracht where we wanted them."

"It’s great to know that two players who came off the bench decided the game for us... it’s also good for our confidence," Ricken emphasized.

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Dortmund prepare for high-stakes DFB-Pokal and Klassiker tests

With momentum building in North Rhine-Westphalia, Kovac's squad quickly shifts focus to upcoming knockout and league showdowns.

BVB face Werder Bremen in the DFB-Pokal before traveling to Munich for Der Klassiker against Bayern next weekend.

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The Black and Yellows aim to maintain their fine form across domestic competitions.