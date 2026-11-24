Inter vice-captain Nicolo Barella warned his team-mates that even a five-minute lapse in concentration proves costly after squandering three leads in Saturday's 4-4 draw at Atalanta. Speaking ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash with VfB Stuttgart, Barella also praised hat-trick hero Pio Esposito and rejected defeatism around the squad.
Barella demands 100 minutes of total concentration
Inter vice-captain Nicolo Barella warned his team-mates that brief lapses in concentration are costing them dearly ahead of Wednesday's Champions League meeting with VfB Stuttgart at the Giuseppe Meazza. Inter enter the match in 15th place after throwing away leads of 2-0, 3-1 and 4-2 in Saturday's 4-4 Serie A draw at Atalanta—a display head coach Cristian Chivu labelled "soft and shallow".
"We took the lead in Bergamo and when they caught up, everyone was responsible. Perhaps we lowered our concentration. We can't afford to go home from Bergamo with a point," Barella told reporters via TMW on Tuesday. "If we're 100% focused, it's difficult for everyone, but right now, even five minutes are enough for us to pay the price. We'll have to be 100% for 100 minutes."
Rejecting defeatism and praising Pio Esposito
Despite holding the worst defensive record among Serie A's top six with 17 goals conceded in 12 games, Barella pushed back against external panic while admitting the dressing room has discussed how to manage matches better. He also praised young striker Pio Esposito, who felt disappointed despite scoring a hat-trick in Bergamo.
"However, I don't accept the defeatism that's always shown towards us when something unexpected happens. We need to have a balance," Barella said. On Esposito, he added: "Pio's greatness is also evident in the post-match interview. He said he never wanted to score three goals because they weren't enough. We're also sorry for him because he had done something extraordinary."
Coping with midfield absences and chasing titles on all fronts
Inter must navigate Wednesday's European fixture without injured midfielders Hakan Calhanoglu and Piotr Zielinski, while returning captain Lautaro Martinez is back in training but will not start. Even so, Barella insisted Inter remain determined to defend their Scudetto—aiming to become the first side since Juventus to win consecutive titles—while pushing forward in Europe.
"All the absences are significant because there are so many games. Having more options is an advantage. We'll miss them. We have to put our best foot forward; we've seen Stuttgart's characteristics," Barella explained. Referring to adapting to wide players Andy Diouf and Djed Spence, he noted: "They don't have the same characteristics. I have to do something with Andy and something else with Djed, but I don't see any differences. I have to be good at interpreting their game."
Milestones and defensive test against Stuttgart
Inter have scored in eight consecutive Champions League games—one shy of their club record set between 1999 and 2002—and face a 14th-placed Stuttgart side boasting five clean sheets in their last 10 outings across all competitions.
With Manuel Akanji poised to become the first Swiss outfield player to reach 70 Champions League appearances and Ermedin Demirovic carrying Stuttgart's main goal threat, Barella's demand for complete focus will be tested immediately in Milan.
View Author Profile
A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.