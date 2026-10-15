Nick Woltemade silences his critics at Juve for now

The Germany international struck the equaliser as Juventus won 2-1 (0-1) away to Spanish side Celta Vigo, giving him his second goal in two games in Europe's second-tier competition. He had previously scored a penalty against Nijmegen.

After Marcos Alonso failed to control the ball with his chest, the forward found himself perfectly placed to calmly shoot right-footed into the net from close range. Former Frankfurt player Randal Kolo Muani (90.+2) then scored the winner in added time.

Hugo Alvarez (18) had earlier put the Spaniards ahead. Vigo have no points from two matches and are under pressure early in the league phase, while the Turin side are firmly on track in Europe with six points. In the league, the leading pair, Inter Milan and Lazio, have already pulled five points clear. Woltemade has yet to score there, although he has so far only appeared as a substitute in Serie A.

Even so, he has recently come under fire from the Italian newspapers, despite some good moments in the recent 1-1 draw against Cagliari and praise from strike partner Kolo Muani.

Why is Nick Woltemade facing so much criticism at Juventus?

Turin-based Tuttosport was blunt after the Cagliari draw: "Good luck, Mr Spalletti, finding a logic to this player, who currently looks out of place." Corriere dello Sport joined in with its verdict: "Woltemade is nothing special in front of goal." Gazzetta dello Sport suggested that the Germany international "perhaps" still had time to find a place in the Juventus team.

Gazzetta dello Sport also recently reported that Spalletti had come to view Woltemade's signing critically and wanted a new centre-forward as early as the winter.

According to the report, Spalletti had remarked internally that he already had three players who could play in Woltemade's preferred position as a second striker: the still-injured Kenan Yildiz, Kerim Alajbegovic and Nico Gonzalez.

Brian Brobbey of AFC Sunderland is therefore said to be a transfer candidate for the winter. According to Gazzetta, Mateo Retegui (Al-Qadsiah), Folarin Balogun (AS Monaco) and Antonio Raimondo (Frosinone) are also on the list.