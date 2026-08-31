Juventus are set to loan Nick Woltemade from Newcastle United this season. Several outlets reported that on Monday evening, including Sky Deutschland and Fabrizio Romano.

Romano has already confirmed the move with his trademark ‘here we go’. The transfer expert says Juventus and Newcastle have reached a verbal agreement.

Under the deal, Juventus will pay Newcastle a loan fee of £3.5 million. That amounts to just over €4 million. No obligation to buy has been included.

Sky Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg reports that Woltemade himself has not yet agreed to the temporary move. Both clubs do expect the striker to give the green light shortly, after which he will undergo a medical.

Newcastle signed Woltemade, 24, from VfB Stuttgart a year ago. The transfer involved a fee of no fewer than €75 million.

So far, he has not truly convinced at the Premier League club. In 53 competitive appearances, the German has registered 11 goals and 6 assists.

During the summer, Woltemade was still part of Germany’s World Cup squad. He featured only in the round of 32, coming on as a substitute.