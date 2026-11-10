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A blockbuster reunion has landed at the NFL trade deadline.

Three years after leaving, star quarterback Kirk Cousins is returning to the Minnesota Vikings. The Las Vegas Raiders receive only a third-round pick in return.

From 2018 to 2023, Cousins played for the Vikings, earned three Pro Bowl selections and put up numbers that ranked him among the league's best quarterbacks. A big breakthrough with Minnesota eluded him, though.

Only twice did he reach the play-offs with the Vikings, and Minnesota never went beyond the Divisional Round during the Cousins era. Even so, his career passer rating of 101.2, with 171 touchdowns and 55 interceptions, makes him the best of all Vikings quarterbacks who played in Minnesota for more than one season.

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NFL: Vikings respond to Carson Wentz's nightmare game

Despite their 6-2 record, the Vikings have one of the weakest offences in the league. Quarterback Kyler Murray (64.9 COMP%, 5 TD, 3 INT, 1,022 YDS) is out injured. Carson Wentz (48.4 COMP%, 357 YDS, 3 TD, 1 INT) then endured a nightmare against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, completing just eight of 25 passes for 81 yards with two interceptions.

On defence, the Vikings lead the league in points allowed. Their offence averages just 18.3 points, ranking 27th, while their passing game sits 31st. Minnesota now expect Cousins to lift that offence to a new level.

Cousins should need little time to settle in, given his past with the team and his now-revived relationship with star receiver Justin Jefferson. Head coach Kevin O'Connell is also said to have pushed particularly hard for Cousins with the owners. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reports that O'Connell made it "very clear" an experienced quarterback was essential for a play-off run.

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Before acquiring Cousins, the Vikings also enquired about Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers, Daniel Jones of the Indianapolis Colts and Geno Smith of the New York Jets, according to Schultz. All three approaches were turned down.

First overall pick Fernando Mendoza is now likely to take the reins at the Las Vegas Raiders. Cousins had been regarded as a stopgap since the draft, with Mendoza expected to become the long-awaited franchise quarterback in Las Vega. Even so, Cousins led the Raiders to a 4-5 record with 2,340 yards and 20 touchdowns against 8 interceptions.