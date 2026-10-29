The second round of the DFB Cup has often tripped up Bayern Munich in recent years. They went out at this stage in three of the past six seasons, sometimes embarrassingly. Not this time. Despite their personnel problems, Bayern ran out comfortable 6-1 winners against 1. FC Magdeburg on a cold, wet Wednesday evening.

After Michael Olise's early opener, Mateusz Zukowski equalised for Magdeburg in the 15th minute. Neither goalkeeper Jonas Urbig nor Hiroki Ito, whose deflection took the shot in, was chiefly to blame. Jonathan Tah gave Zukowski too much room on the right. Nor was that his only poor moment.

Tah's display against Magdeburg highlighted a surprising shift at Bayern Munich: a potentially temporary changing of the guard in central defence. Min-Jae Kim, once seemingly written off, increasingly appears to be overtaking the 30-year-old Germany international as the regular starter alongside the undisputed Dayot Upamecano.

Jonathan Tah was initially on the bench against Leipzig and Arsenal

Kim joined Bayern Munich from SSC Napoli for €50 million in 2023 but made too many serious mistakes in his first two seasons. Tah arrived from Bayer Leverkusen on a free transfer in 2025 and became a fixture alongside Upamecano in every important match. Kim had to settle for a rotation role and was consequently considered a candidate for a sale this summer. Rather than complain publicly or push for a move, he kept working quietly and hoped for a chance.

Next matches FCB Bundesliga 13:30 BVB

During the tour of Asia, coach Vincent Kompany denied there was a clear pecking order in central defence for the new season. "Let's not put everything in such absolute terms," said the head coach, who is currently unwell. Kompany has rotated his central defenders considerably more at the start of this season than he did last season. When Kim has played, he has so far made a better impression than Tah.

Two weeks ago, Tah produced his worst performance to date in the 3-3 draw against Viking Stavanger in the Champions League, and Kompany took him off at half-time. The season's first two genuine top matches, against RB Leipzig and Arsenal, followed. Kim started alongside Upamecano in central defence on both occasions. But the 29-year-old South Korean had to come off at half-time against the Gunners with groin problems and has been absent since.

Tah duly returned to the starting line-up but did not take his chance. Against Magdeburg, he again looked sluggish in challenges. When his positioning is not perfect, as is currently the case, his lack of pace also becomes apparent in Bayern's risky style of play. Tah's top speed in this Bundesliga season is 32.02 km/h. Kim (33.5) and Upamecano (33.41) fare considerably better by that measure.

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Will Min-Jae Kim return to the starting line-up against Borussia Dortmund?

Kim was back on the bench against Magdeburg. He is likely to return to the starting line-up for Saturday's next top match against Borussia Dortmund and may also keep his place against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

Asked about the new situation in central defence after the Magdeburg match, Tah was evasive. The coaching staff had "communicated nothing different" from last season, he said. Had he been surprised to find himself on the bench recently? "The coach decides who starts. Far more important is how I deal with it and that I'm ready."

Tah also started his debut season at Bayern Munich inconsistently, with problems similar to those he faces now. Back then, though, Kompany's faith never wavered. Tah started 11 of the first 12 matches of the season, improved enormously and became a dependable mainstay for much of the rest of the season.