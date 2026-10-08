As Sky report, Bayern have held a fresh round of talks with the player's representatives. However, no concrete offer has reportedly been made yet.

Other clubs currently appear better placed in the race for the Englishman, who only turned 16 on Tuesday. Gabriel is said to favour a move to Spain, with Real Madrid and Barcelona seen as possible destinations.

Has there already been a meeting between Bayern Munich and JJ Gabriel?

Bayern had already spoken to Gabriel's camp before this. Coach Vincent Kompany in particular is said to be a big admirer of the attacking midfielder. Despite his age, Gabriel would reportedly go straight into the first-team plans. However, the financial framework could make a transfer enormously difficult. According to Sky , a total package of "significantly more than €10m to €15m" would have to be financed. The Times had previously reported that Gabriel and his family were demanding a seven-figure annual salary plus a hefty signing-on fee.

Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be monitoring the situation around the super talent closely, alongside the Munich club, Real and Barca. Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, by contrast, are reportedly already out of the race.

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Brexit rules mean Gabriel cannot move to Europe until he turns 18. In England, he is currently only allowed to sign a scholarship contract, and only a professional contract from the age of 17. However, his parents' background could open up a loophole for him: according to information from Sky, Gabriel wants to apply for a Cypriot passport. That would make a move possible as early as January.

Recently, Gabriel made headlines after apparently asking Manchester United to cancel his registration with the club. The process caused a "shock" at United and was "almost without precedent", the Telegraph reported.

Since the age of 11, Gabriel has been playing for United and scored 23 goals in 23 Under-18 matches last season. He was voted the best player in the Under-18 Premier League for that. In August, he also made his professional debut and became the youngest United player in the club's history to feature for the first team.