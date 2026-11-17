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Liverpool are considering keeping Uruguayan defender Ronald Araújo, on loan from Barcelona until the end of the current season, given their satisfaction with his performances for the English side. However, they do not want to trigger the purchase clause agreed with the Catalan club for 55 million euros without first trying to bring the fee down.

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Liverpool plan to reopen talks with Barcelona at the end of the season in a bid to agree a fee below the one already set. They believe 55 million euros is far too high and doesn't match how they value the deal.

Catalan newspaper "Sport" reported, citing journalist David Lynch via Anfield Index, that Liverpool's hierarchy would rather wait until the season ends before sitting down with Barcelona. They're confident they can bring the fee down significantly.

The English club intend to use the player's contract situation and his hefty wages to squeeze Barcelona during the talks. That leaves the Catalans with two options: accept less than the agreed fee, or take back a defender who is rediscovering his form and proving himself in the Premier League.

Money isn't the only factor. Liverpool may get unexpected help from Araújo himself, who feels increasingly at home in the squad and is keen to extend his spell at the club.

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Sport reported earlier that the Uruguayan knows a genuine chance at Barcelona under Hansi Flick would be hard to come by. That could lead him to help bridge the gap between the two clubs by not opening himself up to the other options available to him.

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Araújo's determination to stay at Anfield hands Liverpool another bargaining chip , especially if he makes it clear he wants to remain. That could make it harder for Barcelona to secure the 55 million euros written into the loan agreement.

There's an irony here. Liverpool want to cut the price of a player producing impressive numbers in the Premier League, with Araújo's strength in aerial duels making him one of the standout defenders in that department across Europe's major leagues.

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FotMob has him averaging 4.2 successful aerial duels per 90 minutes in the Premier League, a figure that ranks him among the best in his position across Europe's top five leagues.

Opta's data tells a similar story from his first matches for Liverpool. He won 27 of 38 aerial duels, a 71.1% success rate. Only Virgil van Dijk has bettered him in the squad.

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Now 27, Araújo has recovered much of his sparkle and become an important part of coach Andoni Iraola's plans, even though he has mostly played at right-back rather than centre-back. His defensive solidity and dominance in the air have given the side extra strength.

Liverpool want to make use of his qualities, but they also want to use the negotiations to land him for less. That leaves Barcelona in an awkward spot. They set the sale price at 55 million euros, and the English club want to pay less for a player whose stock rises with every appearance on English pitches.