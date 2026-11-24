Barcelona are demanding that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez retract his comments on the Negreira case. The two parties will meet in court in the Spanish capital, Madrid, tomorrow, Wednesday 25 November 2026, for a conciliation hearing that precedes a possible criminal complaint.
According to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona and Florentino Perez, or lawyers of the Real Madrid president's choosing, are due in courtrooms 1 and 2 at the Madrid courts at 9:40am.
Perez's comments on the Negreira case sparked the hearing. They angered the Barcelona board, who filed a complaint over the remarks.
The row goes back to the press conference Perez held on 12 May and the interview he gave La Sexta the following day.
The Real Madrid president called the Negreira case "the biggest scandal in the history of football" and accused Barcelona of corruption, of enriching referees and of benefiting from refereeing decisions. He even questioned some of the league titles the Catalan side have won.
Perez said: "It is a corruption case without equal in the history of world football," adding: "Barcelona always benefit, but other teams have been harmed too."
He continued: "It is unacceptable for the most important football to be under suspicion of corruption that was funded over 20 years."
Then came the boldest claim: "I have won seven Champions League titles and seven league titles. I could have won 14 league titles, but the others were stolen from me."
On television, Perez renewed his attack on the refereeing system and the Negreira case, speaking of "systematic corruption" and insisting: "The referees themselves keep doing the same things in a blatant way."
He went further still: "We have had 16 or 18 points taken from us this season," adding: "I did not come here so that some referees could enrich themselves with Barcelona's money."
Barcelona hit back. On 12 June, president Joan Laporta and the club's legal department requested a conciliation hearing, paving the way for a possible criminal complaint for slander.
The Catalan club want to force Perez to retract comments they consider false and seriously damaging to their image and reputation.
A conciliation hearing gives both sides the chance to strike an agreement before the matter reaches the criminal courts.
Barcelona's warning is clear: without a satisfactory retraction, they'll file a criminal complaint against the Real Madrid president.
Perez doesn't have to attend in person. His lawyers or legal representatives can appear on his behalf.
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I began my journey in journalism in 2012 through the Egyptian newspaper Al Tahrir, where I initially specialized in local politics before shifting my focus to sports in 2014, continuing with the same outlet. I later moved on to write for Al Fareeq and Al Maqal newspapers.
After specializing in covering domestic football in Egypt, I expanded into international football in 2018 through Al Ain Sports, where I worked for six months. I then fulfilled a long-held ambition by joining the team at Kooora, the largest sports website globally, allowing me to continue pursuing my passion for European football that has grown since the early 2000s.
My passion for global football dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, but my true love for European football began with following the UEFA Champions League at the turn of the century. This, in turn, drew me particularly to Italian football, especially AC Milan—a club I chose to support instinctively after watching my very first match. Despite admiring teams like Arsenal, Barcelona, and Manchester United at various points during my youth, the Rossoneri have held a special place in my heart ever since.
I specialize in translating international sports news, a role that aligns with my passion for following transfer developments and uncovering behind-the-scenes stories within team dressing rooms, as reported by global media outlets.
As for my all-time favorite lineup, I would place Gianluigi Buffon in goal, supported by a back four of Roberto Carlos, Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Nesta, and Cafu. In midfield, I rely on Clarence Seedorf, Luka Modrić, and Zinedine Zidane, while in attack I would feature my all-time idol Ricardo Kaká alongside Ronaldinho and Zlatan Ibrahimović.
During my time at Kooora, I have published numerous reports, features, and analyses, most notably:
- Luka Modrić… The warrior who refused to play in his name
- Rodrygo… From Remontada kid to the mysterious man in Alonso’s project
- Kroos… The ever-present absentee in the Club World Cup
- Kooora Story: Ronaldo’s surprise that ignited Ferguson’s enthusiasm