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Al Hilal v Al Ahli - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
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New history: fans mark the Al-Hilal and Al-Qadsiah summit with a record figure

Al Hilal vs Al Fateh FC
Al Hilal
Al Fateh FC
Saudi Pro League
Al Riyadh vs Al Qadsiah
Al Riyadh
Al Qadsiah
Saudi Arabia

The match was perfect, on and off the pitch.

A record crowd turned the top-of-the-table clash between Al-Hilal and Al-Qadsiah in the Saudi Roshn League into one for the history books.

Al-Hilal beat Al-Qadsiah 3-2 when the pair met yesterday, Friday, at the Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam in the eleventh round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" reported that the game drew a record attendance to the stands of the Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam.

According to the newspaper, 20,207 fans packed in, the maximum number permitted in the stadium. That represents 91% of the stands' actual capacity once the security buffer zones for supporters are factored in.

The result? The highest attendance ever recorded in the Eastern Province, beating the Al-Ittihad against Al-Ettifaq clash in June 2022, which drew 20,115 fans.

This was a meeting of the Roshn League's two leaders this season, and it ended with Al-Hilal climbing to the top on 27 points, two clear of Al-Qadsiah. The hosts dropped to third, behind Al-Nassr on goal difference.

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